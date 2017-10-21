Taste of the World
Italian Community Center 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Taste of the World will present restaurants featuring cuisine from across the globe with equally diverse live performers. Taste of the World has something for everyone, world traveler and culinarily curious alike, in this night of food, drinks, visual arts and entertainment from around the globe. Experience a continental tour within your own city!
Info
Festivals, Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts