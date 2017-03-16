A Taste of Scotland in the Heartland

– Destination Kohler puts Scotland on a pedestal at Taste of Scotland – a day dedicated to the birthplace of golf, whiskey and sticky toffee pudding – Saturday, April 8, 2017. Spirited culinary-focused events include a scotch and beer tasting event at The Horse & Plow, an educational scotch tasting seminar at The Winery Bar and an evening dinner and movie preview of “Tommy’s Honour” hosted at The Whistling Straits clubhouse. Brave souls are encouraged to wear their kilts for the resort’s take on the traditional Cèilidh.

In timing with Tartan Day, the day of Scottish declaration of independence recognized on April 6, A Taste of Scotland is a tribute to the heritage and a celebration of the sister property of Destination Kohler - The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa located in the birthplace of golf St Andrews, Scotland. The hotel, purchased by Kohler Co. in 2004, is a AA Five Red Star property and recognized as one of the most luxurious resorts in the world. Furthermore, Kohler celebrates the Scottish heritage as it has strong links to the design behind Whistling Straits clubhouse and golf courses set alongside the open, rugged and windswept terrain sculpted along two miles of Lake Michigan shoreline reminiscent of the North Sea.

A Taste of Scotland features three ticketed events on Saturday, April 8 and a hotel package:

· Dram & Draft at The Horse & Plow Pub & Restaurant (2-3pm) – A dynamic scotch and beer tasting event treating guests to a pairing of four classic Scotch expressions – all well-respected single malt scotch – and high quality beer selections. Whisky enthusiasts and craft beer drinkers will discover that they share common interest in an appreciation for true craftsmanship. Dram & Draft is hosted by Beverage Development Specialist Dan Dufek of Breakthru Beverage Wisconsin. Dufek leads the development of an average of 80 cocktail menus per year and has competed in the Midwest Regional Finals for Diageo World Class, was named Bols Best Bartender (Milwaukee Edition) and was featured in the 2013 edition of “101 Best New Cocktails” published by Gaz Regan. $30 per person plus tax

· Heritage Scotch Tasting & Its Impact Around the World – The Winery Bar (3:30-4:30pm) – Breakthru Beverage Wisconsin’s Dan Dufek hosts an educational tour of the heritage of scotch and its worldwide impact. Enthusiasts will discover the influence that Scotch has had on whiskey from America, Ireland, India to Japan. The tasting portion of this session highlights The Balvenie Distillery, one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, with samplings of the award winning Balvenie Doublewood 12-year and other well-respected whiskeys from around the world. $30 per person plus tax

· Dinner & Scotch Pairings – Whistling Straits Restaurant (6pm) – Top off the day with an extraordinary four-course dinner of Scottish fare created by Whistling Straits Head Chef Dan Dries at the charming Whistling Straits Restaurant. Each course will be expertly paired with a selection of fine Scotch including Macallan, Glenfiddich and Balvenie. A pre-dinner cocktail reception will feature traditional Scottish entertainment and a screening of “The Making of Tommy’s Honour” – winner of Best Feature Film at the British Academy Film Awards 2016. This film, set to be released April 14, 2017 in movie theaters nationwide, tells the story of the challenging relationship between Tom and Tommy Morris, the dynamic father-son team who ushered in the modern game of golf set in Scotland. The evening features an intimate session with “Tommy’s Honour” producer Jim Kreutzer of Lake Forest, Ill. $132.55 per person plus tax.

Destination Kohler features a skoosh more Scottish offerings throughout the themed weekend. Golfers can play a round on The Old Course on aboutGolf simulators at the indoor Kohler Swing Studio & Golf Shop. Imbibe in relaxation at the Forbes Five Star Kohler Waters Spa with the All Things Scotland Massage featuring scents and ingredients reminiscent of the North Sea. Beer enthusiasts can visit The Horse & Plow Pub & Restaurant to enjoy a pint of Jigger Ale – Kohler’s-own ale brewed for The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland, that was named after the hotel’s famous Jigger Inn Pub. The ale is brewed in St. Andrews and then shipped overseas to be exclusively sold in Kohler. In honor of the Jigger Inn – golf’s most famous 19th hole – The Horse & Plow Pub & Restaurant will harken the Jigger Inn’s vibe with live Scottish music from Milwaukee’s Frogwater Band (Friday, 8-10pm) and dish up signature menu items throughout the weekend.

Guarantee a seat at the Whistling Straits Dinner & Scotch Pairings Event by reserving the Taste of Scotland Hotel Package featuring an exclusive dinner price, luxury accommodations at the Forbes Five Star The American Club resort hotel or the Three Star Inn on Woodlake and transportation to and from Whistling Straits. Taste of Scotland Hotel Packages start at $188 per person (based on double occupancy)

For tickets and hotel package reservations, call 800-344-2838 or visit www.DestinationKohler.com. Stay up-to-date on news and happenings on Facebook facebook.com/americanclub and on Twitter, www.twitter.com/theamericanclub.