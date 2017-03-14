Tater Tots & Beer Festival 2017

Event time: 1pm - 4pm

The most Delicious Tater Tots & Beer Festival is coming to Milwaukee, WI!

Come and sample dozens of domestic, imported and crafted beers and sample delicious tater tot creations for your guilty dining pleasure.

Combined with all of the beer you can legally drink, delicious tater tots, a side of live music and fun times… this event will be a day you will never forget. You just may have dreams about it for a long time afterwards.

