Bard & Bourbon is proud to announce their production of "The Tempest (Drunk)".

Tickets are $18 each. We do offer a student/senior/artist/military discount ticket for $15. Tickets are on-sale NOW.

Wed May 22nd @ 7:30PM - PWYC Preview Night

Thu May 23rd @ 7:30PM

Fri May 24th @ 7:30PM

Sat May 25th @ 7:30PM

Sun May 26th @ 5:00PM - Memorial Day

********CAST*********

Prospero - Joel Kopischke

Ariel - Grace DeWolff

Caliban/Gonzalo - Ashley Retzlaff

Miranda - Rayne Kleinofen*

Ferdinand - Rick Bingen

Alonso - Victoria Hudziak*

Antonio - Maggie Marks

Sebastian - Gabriella Ashlin*

Stephano - Ro Spice-Kopischke*

Trinculo - Madeline Wakley

*Denotes Bard & Bourbon main stage debut

*******CREATIVE TEAM********

Director - Samantha Martinson

Stage manager - Lauren Instenes

Music Designer - Kaila Bingen

Text Coach/Dramaturge - Madeline Wakley

Props Master - Matt Norby

Movement and Fight Director - Trevor Rees

Puppet Master/Designer - Keighley Sadler

Drunk Schedule:

Wednesday, May 22nd - Maggie Marks

Thursday, May 23rd - Ro Spice-Kopischke and Rick Bingen

Friday, May 24th - Joel Kopischke

Saturday, May 25th - Ashley Retzlaff

Sunday, May 26th - Grace DeWolff

Monday, May 27th - Rick Bingen and Susie Duecker