Ten Tips to Detect Investment Fraud
Do you trust your financial advisor? Should you? Financial advisors should act in your best interests, but sometimes they don’t.
Learn tips and tools to evaluate your financial advisor’s performance. Stephanie Melnick of Melnick & Melnick, S.C. will discuss how to:
1. Find an financial planner with your interests at heart
2. Understand investment options and decide what’s right for you
3. Monitor your financial advisor
4. Detect fraud and investments too good to be true.
Come with questions!
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
