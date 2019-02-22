The 46th Annual Juried Show

February 22 - March 15

Opening Reception: Friday, February 22nd, 5-7pm

Awards at 6pm Artist Talks Night: Thursday, March 7th, 5-7pm

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 5 PM – 7 PM

Juried Show Artist Talks Night: March 7, 5-7pm

In this year’s 46th Annual Juried Exhibition, student artists from colleges and universities around the Greater Milwaukee area will present work in a variety of mediums. The exhibition will be juried by a panel of three local professionals who will award cash prizes to exhibiting artists at the opening reception. This exciting annual event showcases and celebrates the best work of local, emerging student artists.

This year’s judges will be John Hintz, owner of Var Gallery, Var West Gallery and Hawthorn Contemporary, Symphony Swan, working professional artist and manager of BlankSpace MKE, and Rose Balistreri, Docent for the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Arts Board Member, and retired Advanced Art Teacher at Milwaukee High School of the Arts.