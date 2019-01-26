The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st. The group will be at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Saturday, January 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 15 at 12:00 pm. To purchase tickets, go in person to the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, call by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213. This show is part of the Marcus Center Presents series and is sponsored by The Fitz at The Ambassador Hotel.