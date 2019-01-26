The Blind Boys of Alabama
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They are not just gospel singers borrowing from old traditions; the group helped to define those traditions in 20th century and almost single-handedly created a new gospel sound for the 21st. The group will be at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Saturday, January 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 15 at 12:00 pm. To purchase tickets, go in person to the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, call by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups 10 or more should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213. This show is part of the Marcus Center Presents series and is sponsored by The Fitz at The Ambassador Hotel.