The Book of Moron

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Apr 13

Fri

7:30PM

Apr 14

Sat

3:00PM

7:30PM

Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway hit, THE BOOK OF MORON, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. (And “idiocracy” isn’t even a word. How dumb is that?)  The New York Times raves, “Riding shotgun with intelligence and absurdity, THE BOOK OF MORON crashes head first into the barriers of sex, race, religion, politics and the media. It may be offensive to some but there’s laughter for all!”   

If you are yearning for some satire that cuts with a shrewd sharp edge or are just plumb tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television; then buckle up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s THE BOOK OF MORON!  It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it?

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Comedy, Theater & Dance
