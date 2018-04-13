The Book of Moron
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Apr 13
Fri
7:30PM
Apr 14
Sat
3:00PM
7:30PM
Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway hit, THE BOOK OF MORON, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. (And “idiocracy” isn’t even a word. How dumb is that?) The New York Times raves, “Riding shotgun with intelligence and absurdity, THE BOOK OF MORON crashes head first into the barriers of sex, race, religion, politics and the media. It may be offensive to some but there’s laughter for all!”
If you are yearning for some satire that cuts with a shrewd sharp edge or are just plumb tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television; then buckle up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s THE BOOK OF MORON! It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it?