An Evening with

The Branford Marsalis Quartet

featuring Branford Marsalis – saxophones, Eric Revis – bass, Joey Calderazzo – piano & Justin Faulkner – drums

Thursday, April 11

The Pabst Theater

7pm Doors //

8pm Show

Son of the legendary Ellis Marsalis.

Brother of Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason Marsalis.

Branford Marsalis is one of the most revered instrumentalists of his time & the leader of one of the finest jazz quartets today. Saxophonist Branford Marsalis… Live at the historic Pabst Theater.

“Marsalis and his Quartet raised the roof of the venue reaching cathartic heights of intensity and a visceral, whole-body endeavour that was profoundly stimulating and deeply fun.” – Ottawa Citizen

Branford Marsalis – saxophones

Joey Calderazzo – piano

Eric Revis – bass

Justin Faulkner – drums