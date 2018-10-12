The Cactus Blossoms w/Jack Klatt

The Cactus Blossoms sound uncannily like a sibling harmony act that just stepped off the stage of the Grand Ol’ Opry or the Louisiana Hayride in the ’40s or ’50s – their voices fit together in a way that suggests a modern day approximation of what the Everly Brothers and the Louvin Brothers could deliver.

They’ve toured with the likes of Kasey Musgraves and appeared ‘A Prairie Home Companion’, now see The Cactus Blossoms at The Back Room for an unforgettable live show!