The Church

Google Calendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

An Evening with

The Church

Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, October 16

Turner Hall Ballroom

7pm Doors //

8pm Show

The Church will return to Turner Hall Ballroom, playing the entirety of their classic, ground-breaking album “Starfish,” and a selection of band and fan favorites.

The Church’s accidental signature tune, Under The Milky Way, is like a lighthouse on the brink of a continent forever to be discovered: 25 albums over 35 years and countless diversions that have almost destroyed them a dozen times, yet always reaffirm a mutual commitment to an uncompromising and unparalleled act of creation.

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Church - 2018-10-16 20:00:00