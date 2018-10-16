The Church
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
An Evening with
Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, October 16
7pm Doors //
8pm Show
The Church will return to Turner Hall Ballroom, playing the entirety of their classic, ground-breaking album “Starfish,” and a selection of band and fan favorites.
The Church’s accidental signature tune, Under The Milky Way, is like a lighthouse on the brink of a continent forever to be discovered: 25 albums over 35 years and countless diversions that have almost destroyed them a dozen times, yet always reaffirm a mutual commitment to an uncompromising and unparalleled act of creation.
Info
