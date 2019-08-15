The Claudettes (6pm)

Jazz in the Park is Milwaukee’s favorite free, outdoor, summer music series, featuring an eclectic lineup of jazz, big band, funk, R & B, reggae, blues and more. Performers come from across town or across the country. Concerts take place Thursday evenings, 5pm-9pm from May 30 through August 29th, in Cathedral Square Park. Music starts at 6pm, but stop by early for Jazz in the Park Happy Hour and get great drink specials from 5-6pm!

The Claudettes fuse Chicago piano blues with the full-throttle energy of rockabilly and punk and the sultriness of ’60s soul to write a thrilling new chapter in American roots music. Johnny Iguana pounds the piano alongside seductive singer Berit Ulseth, bassist/guitarist/singer Zach Verdoorn and drummer Michael Caskey. Johnny, who toured for years with his cult-favorite rock band oh my god, is also in the Grammy-nominated groups Chicago Blues: A Living History and the Muddy Waters 100 Band. He has toured/recorded with Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, Otis Rush and more and played piano on the Chicago Plays the Stones album featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Buddy Guy. The Claudettes recorded their 2018 album “DANCE SCANDAL AT THE GYMNNASIUM!” with Grammy-winning Black Keys producer Mark Neill and have recorded a new album with Grammy-winning producer Ted Hutt (Old Crow Medicine Show, Gaslight Anthem, The Devil Makes Three).