The Coffee House presents: Annual Community Sing w/Jerry Danks & Martha Danks

Community Sing at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation is $5.00-$15.00.

Jerry Danks is an amazing finger-style guitarist with a repertoire of beautifully-crafted original tunes and renditions of traditional numbers in the style of Chet Atkins, Tommy Emmanuel, and Leo Kottke. Martha Danks adds mandolin and her beautiful voice to the mix. Together, this father-daughter duo will bring us all along with them on a wonderful musical journey! Chad Novell opens. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.