The Fainting Room album release w/Derek Pritzl (2:30pm)

Join The Fainting Room as they release their latest record, 'Dusk' at Company Brewing for a special Sunday afternoon show with musical guest, Derek Pritzl!

2:30pm doors // 3pm Derek Pritzl // 4pm The Fainting Room

$5

The Fainting Room:

"effortless melody, refined songwriting, and a wry sense of humor" ~ Milwaukee Record

https://www.facebook.com/ LisaRidgelyTheFaintingRoom/

Derek Pritzl:

Derek’s music has been described by The Onion as ‘taking another kind of thoughtful, rootsy detour, at times digging up raggedy old soul sounds, and other times leaning into the quiet barren territory where Gillian Welch fans dwell.’

https://www.facebook.com/ Derek-Pritzl-16526760682807 3/