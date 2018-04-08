“Magic’s Cirque Du Soleil”

– The Times of London

Direct from Broadway, the world’s best selling magic show is coming to the Miller High Life Theatre!

This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of five of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS™ – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The master illusionists coming to the Miller High Life Theatre include: The Trickster, Jeff Hobson; The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin; The Deductionist, Colin Cloud; The Inventor, Kevin James; and The Manipulator, An Ha Lim.*

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $34.00, $44.00, $64.00, $74.00

Prices include facility fee; convenience fees may apply.

Groups: 10% off for groups of 10 or more. Call 414-908-6092 or email GroupSales@wcd.org for more information or to order.