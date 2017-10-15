The Kybalion

to Google Calendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00

Irish Cultural & Heritage Center 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Ritual pageant about the Adepts of Ancient Egypt searching for the Laws of the Universe.

Done in conjunction with the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, closes out the conference on Sunday, Oct. 15th, beginning at 5pm, at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center on 21st and Wisconsin Ave.  Milwaukee

$5 advance or with Paracon stub$7 at door

Info
Irish Cultural & Heritage Center 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Kybalion - 2017-10-15 17:00:00