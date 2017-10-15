The Kybalion
Irish Cultural & Heritage Center 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Ritual pageant about the Adepts of Ancient Egypt searching for the Laws of the Universe.
Done in conjunction with the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, closes out the conference on Sunday, Oct. 15th, beginning at 5pm, at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center on 21st and Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee
$5 advance or with Paracon stub$7 at door
