The Carthage Music Theatre Workshop will present “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” with direction by junior Emma Figge and music direction by junior Darien Hiller, from Sept. 21-23 in the Visual and Performing Arts Lab.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22, as well as at 3 p.m. Sept. 23. The VPAL is located at the north end of the H. F. Johnson Center for the Fine Arts on the Carthage College campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” based on a book by Roger Bean, uses pop songs from the 1950s and ’60s to tell the story of four Springfield High School song leaders. Act one begins at the senior prom for the Class of 1958, where the girls are invited to perform. The four Wonderettes also compete to be the prom queen, all the while performing beloved oldies like “Lollipop” by The Chordettes and “Dream Lover” by Bobby Darin.

Act two transports the audience to the 10-year class reunion. Once again providing the evening’s entertainment, the Wonderettes must find a way to resolve new issues and old grudges. This jukebox musical combines familiar and nostalgic songs with colorful characters.

This four-woman revue features Carthage students Emma Figge, Noelle Jay (who also provides choreography), Marissa Noe, and Katie Engler. The project is a testament to the college’s hands-on approach to performance, encouraging students to use what they’ve learned in classes and faculty-run productions to expand their opportunities and experience all elements of the process of creating a show.

Although this event is free to attend and open to the public, tickets are required for patrons of all ages. To reserve tickets, go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts box office at 262-551-6661 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.