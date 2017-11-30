The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) hosts its annual sale of student and alumni art and design work, the MIAD Holiday Sale, November 30 - December 2, 2017 at MIAD's 4th Floor Raw Space.

Preview Night is November 30, 6 - 9 p.m.; admission $10. Free admission to the MIAD Holiday Sale is December 1, 5 - 9 p.m.; and December 2, noon to 5 p.m.

Now in its seventh year, the sale annually features more than 100 participating artists and designer, and draws more than 1,000 visitors. Gifts and other items for sale include sculptures, paintings, photographs, furniture, cards, coasters, jewelry, handbags, ceramics and more.