The Milwaukee Concert Band fall concert: “Our Director”
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
“Our Director” is a musical showcase introducing the band’s new director, Dr. Patricia Backhaus. The concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.
Musical selections include
- Our Director March
- A Whistler and His Dog
- Military Symphony in F
- La Mascarada
- Slava!
- Scenes from the Louvre
- Rhapsody in Rhumba
Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated!
For additional information visit: www.milwaukeeconcertband.weebly.com
Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MilwConcertBand/
Info
Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154 View Map
Concerts