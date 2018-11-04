The Milwaukee Concert Band fall concert: “Our Director”

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

“Our Director” is a musical showcase introducing the band’s new director, Dr. Patricia Backhaus. The concert will take place at 2:00pm Sunday November 4, 2018 at the Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek WI 53154.

Musical selections include

  • Our Director March
  • A Whistler and His Dog
  • Military Symphony in F
  • La Mascarada
  • Slava!
  • Scenes from the Louvre
  • Rhapsody in Rhumba

Admission is free ~ donations welcome and appreciated!

For additional information visit: www.milwaukeeconcertband.weebly.com

Follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/MilwConcertBand/

Oak Creek Community Center 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
