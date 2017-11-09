The Motet and Dopapod

Bridging the gap between retro funk & soul, while keeping a focused eye on the future of funk, The Motet blasts off with their latest single, Supernova. The recent addition of singer Lyle Divinsky, who joined the band in 2016, fans the flames of this already hot band. His sinfully soulful voice and rich lyrics are powerfully prevalent throughout Supernova and light up the performances of the 7-piece funk powerhouse. The Motet took their infectious dance parties on the road about four years ago, and their national fan base has been growing exponentially ever since. Today their shows sell out from coast to coast at iconic venues Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Fillmore in San Francisco, Tipitina’s in New Orleans, Brooklyn Bowl, Chicago’s Park West, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, and Variety Playhouse in Atlanta.

Dopapod has come a long way from their college basement, DIY party roots. While maintaining to be as grassroots as their humble beginnings, the group has earned praise from taste making critics like Huffington Post, Jambase, and Relix, all the while tending to their ever expanding community of devoted listeners. The past 4 years have individually held the weight of about 150 shows, and included numerous appearances on stages such as Bonnaroo, Red Rocks, Electric Forest, Camp Bisco, Peach Fest, & Gathering Of the Vibes.