Looking for an excuse to check out the new Boone & Crocket? Portland’s The Mutineers are bringing their brand of country tinged punk rock to the bar on Thursday, May 17th. The Mutineers are known for their “potent and buoyant mix of Americana, folk, and good ole-fashioned bar rock.” Add Boone & Crocket’s amazing cocktail list and you’ve got the perfect Thirsty Thursday. Plus, it’s a free show. Could life get any better?

Hope we’ll see you there!