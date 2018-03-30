The Peder Hedman Orchestra

The Milwaukee music scene lost one of its giants this winter, when singer, guitarist and songwriter Peder Hedman died unexpectedly. He’d been a champion of the city’s alternative scene for decades, playing in bands including Liquid Pink, Tweaker and The Winning People and continually exploring new sounds. At this event, some of the many musicians Hedman shared stages with over the years will honor his legacy by performing his music. The list of performers includes members of 3 on Fire, The Mighty Deerlick, The Carolinas, Radio Radio, Testa Rosa, F/I, The Peder Hedman Quartet, Voot Warnings, Bicentennial Rub, Liquid Pink, The Mercurys, Sugar Foot, The Riverwest Aces, The Aimless Blades, Trolley, Couch Flambeau, The Blinding Lights and The Detroit Jewel. The first 100 people admitted will receive a copy of a new 7-inch record from the Peder Hedman Quartet. The night will also feature a silent auction.