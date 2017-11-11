The Plum Creek String Band with Craig Siemsen, Dave Fox, Jerry Danks and Brett Kemnitz

When: Saturday, November 11, 2017

Where: Var Gallery & Studios

643 S 2nd Street,

Milwaukee WI,

Time: 8:00 PM

Admission: $10

Contact: Craig Siemsen

www.craigtunes.com

craig@craigtunes.com

414-491-3980

The Plum Creek String Band will perform an evening of old-timey music featuring guitar, fiddle, washboard, mandolin, and double bass at Milwaukee’s Var Gallery and Studios on Saturday, November 11, 2017, starting at 8pm. Each an accomplished soloist, The Plum Creek String Band gives these acoustic musicians a chance to explore the playful genre of acoustic old-timey music. With its roots in the bluegrass and Celtic traditions, The Plum Creek String Band will play the best in string band roots, Americana, and original material for an evening that promises to be foot stomping fun!

The Plum Creek String Band rides again! feat. Craig Siemsen – vocals/guitar, Jerry Danks – vocals/guitar/mandolin, Dave Fox – fiddle/washboard/guitar, and Brett Kemnitz – double bass. Join us for another evening of hot picking, fiddle sawing, double bass thumping, washboard scratchin’, foot stomping good old music with the coolest crowd in town!

Opening for the band will be Martha Danks!