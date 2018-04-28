The Plymouth Chorale presents: Missa Gaia/Earth Mass

"Premiered by the Paul Winter Consort in 1981 for the St. Francis Day service at the Cathedral of St. John The Divine in New York City, where Paul Halley was Director of Music and The Paul Winter Consort were Artists-In-Residence, Missa Gaia is a contemporary ecumenical and ecological Mass celebrating the Earth. Paul Halley’s trademark lyrical melodies are featured, with dynamic rhythms from African, Brazilian and American Gospel traditions. The work incorporates traditional Mass and Biblical texts with the voices of wolf, whale and harp seal. Contains newly edited versions of the seven original choral movements set for mixed choir and keyboard with optional instrumental parts enabling Missa Gaia to be performed in both liturgical settings and concert halls."

The concert will be presented Saturday, April 28 at 3pm and Sunday, April 29 at 7pm at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St, Milwaukee. Reception with treats and beverages will follow. Please join us!

Suggested donation of $15 for adults, $10 for seniors. All are welcome.