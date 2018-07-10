The Pretenders w/The Rails

PLEASE NOTE:

For those that already purchased Pabst Theater tickets, you will be issued new Riverside Theater seats in locations that are comparable to or better than the ones you originally have. The Riverside Theater box office will contact you as soon as your new seats have been assigned. During this time, we greatly appreciate your patience as we work to get everyone the best seats we can.

The Pretenders’ music is melodic and bristling with rebellion. Fronted by singer/songwriter Chrissie Hynde, they expose the confessional underbelly of punk and new wave with an explosive combination of precision and flamboyance. Hits? Stop Your Sobbing, Brass in Pocket, Talk of the Town, Back on the Chain Gang, Time the Avenger, Middle of the Road, My City Was Gone and so many more. This band has hook after hook and hit after hit of amazing songs.