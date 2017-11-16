The Recent Turmoil in Turkey and the Freedom of Press
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Recent Turmoil in Turkey and
the Freedom of Press
Mr. Abdulhamit Bilici
Thursday, Nov 16 at 3:00 PM
Alumni Memorial Union, Room 227
1442 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Turkish American Society of Wisconsin and Office of International Education at Marquette University cordially invites you to join a program to discuss the recent turmoil in Turkey, with a particular lens on the essential role of journalism in a democracy.
We will be featuring the voice of an exiled journalist, former Editor-In-Chief of Zaman newspaper, Mr. Abdulhamit Bilici.
3:00 – 4:00 PM Public Talk
4:00 – 4:45 PM Reception
The program is complementary upon registration. Seating is limited. Please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-recent-turmoil-in-turkey-and-the-freedom-of-press-tickets-39496925367