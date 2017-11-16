The Recent Turmoil in Turkey and

the Freedom of Press

Mr. Abdulhamit Bilici

Thursday, Nov 16 at 3:00 PM

Alumni Memorial Union, Room 227

1442 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Turkish American Society of Wisconsin and Office of International Education at Marquette University cordially invites you to join a program to discuss the recent turmoil in Turkey, with a particular lens on the essential role of journalism in a democracy.

We will be featuring the voice of an exiled journalist, former Editor-In-Chief of Zaman newspaper, Mr. Abdulhamit Bilici.

3:00 – 4:00 PM Public Talk

4:00 – 4:45 PM Reception

The program is complementary upon registration. Seating is limited. Please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-recent-turmoil-in-turkey-and-the-freedom-of-press-tickets-39496925367