If you are familiar with The Royal Hounds then you know that they play quirky, in-your-face, roots rock and roll driven by a wild front man with a stand-up bass. You can now add to that tagline, “And a Brazilian kid who can play guitar like Brent Mason and Johnny Hiland.”

Thursday, June 20th @ Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom

7pm/$7 Advance $10 DOS

1037 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233