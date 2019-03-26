The State of Anti-Semitism in Wisconsin
Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
The Jewish Community Relations Council of Milwaukee will gather to discuss its 2018 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, as well as current trends and community safety. Those interested can register at app.mobilecause.com.
