The Suburban Singers present their spring concert, Seasons of Love

The Suburban Singers are excited to present their Spring 2019 concert, Seasons of Love. The concert will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2019, 7:30 PM at West Allis Central High School and on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, 4 PM at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

This concert will show love in all its seasons by bringing to the stage a variety of love songs from different time periods, with different musical styles, in a different languages and about different aspects of love. Some featured pieces include a setting of a Shakespeare sonnet, O, Love by Elaine Hagenberg, Eric Whitaker’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, the 1950’s pop classic Great Balls of Fire by Jerry Lee Lewis, and of course, Seasons of Love from the Broadway musical Rent.

The concert is directed by Patricia Eby with accompanist Jessi Kolberg.

Concert Dates

Friday, May 3, 2019, 7:30 PM

West Allis Central High School Auditorium

8516 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis, WI

Sunday, May 5, 2019 4:00 PM

Mount Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

12012 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI

Ticket Information

Advance tickets are $8 for adults/$7 for students and seniors. All tickets are $10 at the door.

To purchase advance tickets, email TheSuburbanSingers@gmail.com or go to https://bit.ly/SuburbanSingers

Suburban Singers is a mixed choral group which perform 3-6 times per calendar year with formal concerts in December and May. The group performs under the auspices of the West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Department. It is open to all singers who can learn and sing a choral part. The choir has been creating beautiful music for over 30 years, and West Allis residents and non-residents are welcome to join.

Love to Sing? Join the Suburban Singers next fall! Open rehearsals will be held on September 10th & 17th, 2019 from 7pm-9pm at West Allis Central High School 8516 W. Lincoln. Membership is $30 for just the fall semester, or $50 for both fall and spring. All voice parts are needed.

The Singers will also be performing on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at West Allis A la Carte. Email TheSuburbanSingers@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page for more information.