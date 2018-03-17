St. Agnes Drama Club presents: The Upper Room

The Upper Room is an original story of Jesus’s first disciples; men, women, and children, together in a large upper room immediately after his crucifixion and burial. The action and dialogue show his followers hiding in Jerusalem, lost and confused, as they gather to grieve. Searching for answers to the crucifixion they begin to recall his teachings and record what he had said.

These men and women have supported Jesus from the beginning of his public ministry, observed his miracles and teachings, and became eye witnesses to his passion and death

Both Jewish law and the teachings of Jesus indicate that these occurrences can only be established as valid by the testimony of two or more eye-witnesses. (Deut 19:15; Matt 18:16) For the gospel story to be told in its entirety, the witness of “certain women” must be taken as truth.

The question they must all answer is, what are they to believe?

The Upper Room. March 17th, 2018 6:30 pm, Sunday March 18th 12:00 (noon)

Kemp Hall

St. Agnes Parish

12801 W Fairmount Ave, Butler, WI 53007

Free Will Offering.