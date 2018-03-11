The Wisconsin Vintage Guitar Show

Crowne Plaza Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221

Sunday March, 11th, 2018 The Wisconsin Vintage Guitar Show makes its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport! The events hours will be 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.﻿

 6401 South 13th Street

1-414-764-5300

Admission

   $7  per person

   $6  with guitar or other instrument

   $5  for guest fifteen and under

Buy, sell, trade, browse. Free appraisals, free gifts.

For info: 920-476-4762, 920-918-3306, http://wisconsinvintageguitarshow.com/

Crowne Plaza Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
