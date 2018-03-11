Sunday March, 11th, 2018 The Wisconsin Vintage Guitar Show makes its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport! The events hours will be 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.﻿

6401 South 13th Street

1-414-764-5300

Admission

$7 per person

$6 with guitar or other instrument

$5 for guest fifteen and under

Buy, sell, trade, browse. Free appraisals, free gifts.

For info: 920-476-4762, 920-918-3306, http://wisconsinvintageguitarshow.com/