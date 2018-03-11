The Wisconsin Vintage Guitar Show
Crowne Plaza Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Sunday March, 11th, 2018 The Wisconsin Vintage Guitar Show makes its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee Airport! The events hours will be 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.
6401 South 13th Street
1-414-764-5300
Admission
$7 per person
$6 with guitar or other instrument
$5 for guest fifteen and under
Buy, sell, trade, browse. Free appraisals, free gifts.
For info: 920-476-4762, 920-918-3306, http://wisconsinvintageguitarshow.com/
Info
Crowne Plaza Hotel Milwaukee Airport 6401 S. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221 View Map
Misc. Events