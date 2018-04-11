The Worth of Water: A Great Lakes Story

On August 26, 2017 Alyssa Armbruster and Julia Robson set off on a 332-mile trek from Milwaukee to Lake Superior to raise awareness for the Great Lakes and freshwater conservation. In spite of their majesty, the Great Lakes are a fragile ecosystem and face serious threats from pollution, invasive species, climate change, and degradation and loss of wetlands. Learn from these amazing women about their inspiring journey and how you can help steward the largest body of freshwater on the planet.

Wednesday, April 11th 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated