Event time: March 3-4, and March 9-12

The Theatre Arts Company at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside presents “A Streetcar Named Desire” March 3-4, and March 9-12 in the Black Box Theatre inside the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

General admission tickets are $18, senior & UW-Parkside staff tickets $14, and student tickets $10.

Dates and show times:

March 3, 4, 9 at 7:30 p.m.

March 10 at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

March 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Directed by Brian Gill, Tennessee Williams’ iconic story of lost love, secret desires, and abandoned hope comes to life at UW-Parkside as the faded beauty of a Southern plantation collides with the harsh realities of a New Orleans tenement. Blanche DuBois moves to the Big Easy to live with her sister Stella and her husband, Stanley. The tension grows as thick as the humid night air until passion and desperation spark an explosive encounter that changes them all forever.

For tickets:

· Call The Rita Box Office: 262-595-2564

· Visit the Box Office near the main entrance to the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities

o Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 - 9:30 a.m., 1 - 5:30p.m.

· Visit our website: http://tickets.uwp.edu

