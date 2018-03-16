Theatre Gigante presents: "Tarzan" by Rok Vilčnik

THEATRE GIGANTE, CELEBRATING ITS 30th SEASON,

presents the U.S. premiere of

TARZAN

written by Rok Vilčnik

at Kenilworth 508 Theatre

March 16 - 24, 2018

This could happen in any jungle …

Theatre Gigante is thrilled to present the U.S. premiere of TARZAN, written by award-winning

Slovenian playwright, Rok Vilčnik, and translated into English by Isabelle Kralj, Mark

Anderson and Melita Koletnik.

In TARZAN, “an exotic drama,” Vilčnik brilliantly plays with reality in a world where hyenas

can talk Human, an older Jane can get pregnant, and Tarzan comes close to losing his position

as Lord of the Jungle, all the while broaching questions and issues that are very real in today’s

world.

TARZAN, which runs March 16-24 at Kenilworth 508 Theatre, is directed by Wes Savick, with

lighting design by Eric Appleton, scenic design by Rick Graham, and costume design by

Marion Clendenen-Acosta. The performers include Anderson, Kralj, and Don Russell.

Rok Vilčnik will be arriving from Maribor, Slovenia to attend the opening weekend

performances. He will be present at the opening night post-show reception on March 16, and

will participate in the post-show talkback on March 18.

Also attending the opening night performance will be Andrej Gregor Rode, Slovenian Consul.

TARZAN

Kenilworth 508 Theatre

1925 E Kenilworth Place

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

March 16 – 24, 2018

March 16 7:30pm (w/post-show reception)

March 17 7:30pm

March 18 2:00pm (post-show talkback)

March 22 7:30pm (pay what you can)

March 23 7:30pm

March 24 7:30pm

Tickets:

Brown Paper Tickets

1.800.838.3006

gigantetarzan.brownpapertickets.com

Ticket Prices:

$25 General; $20 Senior; $15 Student

PHOTOS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

For more information call: 414-961-6119

or go to Theater Gigante’s website, www.theatregigante.org