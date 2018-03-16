Theatre Gigante presents: "Tarzan" by Rok Vilčnik
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
THEATRE GIGANTE, CELEBRATING ITS 30th SEASON,
presents the U.S. premiere of
TARZAN
written by Rok Vilčnik
at Kenilworth 508 Theatre
March 16 - 24, 2018
This could happen in any jungle …
Theatre Gigante is thrilled to present the U.S. premiere of TARZAN, written by award-winning
Slovenian playwright, Rok Vilčnik, and translated into English by Isabelle Kralj, Mark
Anderson and Melita Koletnik.
In TARZAN, “an exotic drama,” Vilčnik brilliantly plays with reality in a world where hyenas
can talk Human, an older Jane can get pregnant, and Tarzan comes close to losing his position
as Lord of the Jungle, all the while broaching questions and issues that are very real in today’s
world.
TARZAN, which runs March 16-24 at Kenilworth 508 Theatre, is directed by Wes Savick, with
lighting design by Eric Appleton, scenic design by Rick Graham, and costume design by
Marion Clendenen-Acosta. The performers include Anderson, Kralj, and Don Russell.
Rok Vilčnik will be arriving from Maribor, Slovenia to attend the opening weekend
performances. He will be present at the opening night post-show reception on March 16, and
will participate in the post-show talkback on March 18.
Also attending the opening night performance will be Andrej Gregor Rode, Slovenian Consul.
TARZAN
Kenilworth 508 Theatre
1925 E Kenilworth Place
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
March 16 – 24, 2018
March 16 7:30pm (w/post-show reception)
March 17 7:30pm
March 18 2:00pm (post-show talkback)
March 22 7:30pm (pay what you can)
March 23 7:30pm
March 24 7:30pm
Tickets:
Brown Paper Tickets
1.800.838.3006
gigantetarzan.brownpapertickets.com
Ticket Prices:
$25 General; $20 Senior; $15 Student
For more information call: 414-961-6119
or go to Theater Gigante’s website, www.theatregigante.org