Theatre Gigante presents: I Am My Own Wife

Event time: Sept. 28-Oct. 7

I AM MY OWN WIFE, by Doug Wright, is the true story of Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf, Berlin's most famous transvestite, who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime, to be honored by Germany after the wall came down.

Inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years, Charlottes tale, like her life, is a surprising and provocative weave of history, sex and politics.

Directed by Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson with lighting design by Leroy Stoner, Gigantes I AM MY OWN WIFE features Gigante regular Michael Stebbins as the performer of this one man tour-de-force, in which he plays Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf and thirty-four other characters.

I AM MY OWN WIFE is the winner of the following:

2004 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

2004 Tony Award for Best Play

2004 Drama Desk Award for Best New Play

2004 Drama League Award for Best New Play

2004 Lambda Literary Award for Drama

2004 Lucille Lortel Award

2004 Outer Critics Circle Award

Performance Schedule:

September 28 7:30pm (w/post-show reception)

September 29 7:30pm (w/post-show talkback)

September 30 7:30pm

October 5 7:30pm (admission: Pay-what-you-can)

October 6 7:30pm (w/post-show talkback)

October 7 7:30pm

For info: http://www.theatregigante.org/

Price: 1-800-3006 or http://gigantewife.brownpapertickets.com/