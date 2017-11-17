Theatre Gigante presents: 7(x1) SAMURAI
Kenilworth Square East, 508 Theatre 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
7(x1) SAMURAI Kenilworth 508 Theatre
One weekend only!
November 17-19
November 17 7:30pm (w/post-show reception)
November 18 7:30pm
November 19 2:00pm (w/post-show talk back)
Brown Paper Tickets
1.800.838.3006
gigantesamurai.brownpapertickets.com
Ticket Prices:
$25 General; $20 Senior; $15 Student
For more information call: 414-961-6119
or go to
Theater Gigante’s website www.theatregigante.org
Theater & Dance