UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department presents Triumph of Love written by James Magruder, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and music by Jeffrey Stock. This production runs from February 26th through March 1st at 7:30 pm with a matinee on March 2nd at 2:00 pm in Barnett Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222 prices are: General Admission $14, Over 65 $12, Under 18 $9.50, and UW-W Students $6.

of Love takes place in the eighteenth century, in an elaborate Greco-French garden in Sparta. This musical explores love and all of its absurdities in its bittersweet nature, which reveals the beauty of it all. The chamber music by Jeffrey Stock is charming and a perfect way to showcase comedic actors. This musical will make you laugh with all of its comical buffoonery and lustful humor. It will also reach your emotions with its unexpected tenderness and risque dialogue. of Love is a tale of two dueling households who lay claim to the throne; Prince Agis vows to kill Princess Leonide so his family can reign with intellect over the realm. Leonide hopelessly falls for Agis and seeks entry into their private retreat disguised as a man. While only some are fooled by her disguise, everyone falls in love with her winsome spirit as a hilariously messy path to love ensues. Join us for a rollicking musical ride on a difficult path to love, filled with deception, disguise, and confused relationships. The show is directed by Bruce Cohen and conducted by Dr. Robert Gehrenbeck, with choreography by Piper Morgan Hayes.

