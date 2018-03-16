AGES 14+ for Entry!

8pm Doors //

9pm Show

2018 just got a whole lot better! Brooklyn’s Ambassadors of Love They Might Be Giants are back with a brilliant new studio album, I Like Fun; they’re back with their Dial-A-Song service at www.dialasong.com; and they’re back on the road with a new show with an expanded line-up of musicians. This new set will include all-time favorites, fresh rarities spanning their epic career, and spur-of-the-moment improvisations that will delight even their exhausted road crew. To be direct: this show is not to be missed.

They Might be Giants’ has always been dedicated to keeping each performance a high-volume celebration of the band’s original music. It’s always spontaneous and occasionally ribald (that means just for adults, everybody! No kids admitted!), and now for the first time, they’re on a full tour with show-stopping trumpet genius Curt Ramm (Nile Rogers, Bruce Springsteen). They Might Be Giants’ is on a 50-city US tour with international touring booked for later in 2018.