Event time: April 14 – May 20, 2017. Tuesday-Saturday, Noon-5 pm during exhibitions.

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) was founded in 1987 by a group of artists, curators and entrepreneurs as an answer to the growing art community’s need for space to perform and exhibit artwork. The nonprofit was incorporated on April 6, 1987 . The first exhibition opened nearly six months later on September 26 , which featured paintings by renowned painter Dennis Nechvatal. The opening reception featured Nechvatal live painting while musician Brian Ritchie, of the Violent Femmes, played music. Milwaukee Journal’s James Auer nicknamed the event as “Rock ‘n’ Roil, Ritchie and Oil” in his September 25, 1987 preview. Since then, we’ve had hundreds of inspiring exhibitions and worked with thousands of artists. There’s a lot to celebrate. The exhibition Thirty is just the start.

Thirty features 30 artists who have had significant contribution to WPCA and the local art community in the past 30 years. The list of artists reflects not only the significance of WPCA’s expansive history in visual/experimental/performance art, but also our growth alongside these artists and the art community as a whole. Many of these artists have received local and national accolades. Many have played pivotal roles in building the vibrant art community we have today. Thirty is homage to where we come from, the bright memories and who we are at 30. Join us for the opening reception on Gallery Night, Friday, April 21, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm.

Artists include:

· Dennis Nechvatal – First exhibiting artist in September/October 1987.

· Valerie Christell – First WPCA administrator, currently gallery director at Alfons Gallery.

· Dorota Biczel Nelson – Former WPCA staff. Currently a PhD candidate in Art History at University of Texas in Austin.

· Della Wells – Exhibited in numerous shows and curated several, including Sister Stories (2004) and A Journey of Wisconsin Self-Taught, Outsider Folk Artists (2002).

· Jośe Chavez – Longtime board member, exhibiting artists and curated the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition.

· German Gomez – WPCA intern who grew up attending our art education programs. Currently a sophomore at UWM’s Peck School of the Arts.

Full list of artists:

Tom Adlana, Jose Chavez, Valerie J. Christell, DemitraCopoulos, Carlos Cortez (prints on loan from private collection), Christopher Davis-Benavides, Raoul Deal, MarcelaGarcia, German Gomez, Dara Larson, Mark Lawson, RosanaLazcano, Colin Matthes, Mark McBride, Francisco X. Mora, Dennis Nechvatal, Dorota Biczel Nelson, Josie Osborne, Pacia Sallomi, Roy Schmidt, Paula Schulze, Roy Staab, Fred Stonehouse, Leon Travanti, Benito Tyjeski, Della Wells…

For more information, visit: wpca-milwaukee.org/Thirty