Thought Provoking Films-Everyday Bliss
Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Join us for an engaging evening where we gather together to watch a thought provoking documentary on the studio wall and follow it up with some light discussion. Bring a friend, a pillow and a blanket or sleeping bag and a vegetarian snack to share!
This is a FREE event!
3/1 - HEAL Documentary
Watch a preview here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XesRr-e79Cw
