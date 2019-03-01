Thought Provoking Films-Everyday Bliss

Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Join us for an engaging evening where we gather together to watch a thought provoking documentary on the studio wall and follow it up with some light discussion. Bring a friend, a pillow and a blanket or sleeping bag and a vegetarian snack to share!

This is a FREE event!

3/1 - HEAL Documentary

Watch a preview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XesRr-e79Cw

Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
262-781-8102
please enable javascript to view
