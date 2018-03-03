Thoughts for Food: A Multi-Venue Benefit Concert for the Racine County Food Bank

Racine Downtown & River North

7pm - 2am

A musical benefit for the Racine County Foodbank. One ticket for all 15 venues. 40+ bands! This will be our 26th year. One ticket gets you in the door. Any door! A wristband will give you access to all of the venues and bands. This is one of the largest musical events in Wisconsin and helps provide food to hundreds of your friends and neighbors who otherwise would be hungry.