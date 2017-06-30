Tim and Eric
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour Live
Tuesday, July 25
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Tim And Eric mix over-the-top absurdity with subtly weird bits and guest stars. This is comedy created out of wild, wonderful experimentation, and there is simply nothing else like it. Don't miss their special 10 Year Anniversary Tour Live at The Pabst!
Comedy, Live Music/Performance