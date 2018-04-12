‘Tis the Saison Bierklasse

In this interactive tasting experience we’ll take you on a delicious journey through time as we trace the historical origins of saisons, a popular and oft-misunderstood springtime Belgian style. A knowledgeable bier enthusiast from Lowlands Group and special guests from Door County Brewing Company and Hacienda Brewing will guide participants through the tastings and flavors, answering questions and sharing interesting facts along the way.

Help us celebrate the release of our Lowlands Brewing Collaborative Seasonal Saison Series Spring 18 by sitting back, sipping up, and relishing in all the rustic, Wallonian-bred goodness that this versatile style has to offer. From the formidable and funky to the easy and breezy, we’ll cover a range of these biers that’s as complex and varied as its history requires. (Horse blankets encouraged but by no means mandatory.) Special guests are Danny and John McMahon of Hacienda Brewing and Door County Brewing Company.

Tickets are $35. For more information, visit www.bierklasse.com

On the menu:

Welcome Bier: LBC Seasonal Saison Series Spring 18 (Door County, WI)

Ommegang Hennepin (Cooperstown, NY)

Saison Dupont (Tourpe, Belgium)

Engelszell Benno (Engelhartszell, Austria)

St. Fuellien Saison (Le Roeulx, Belgium)

Two Brothers Domain DuPage (Warrenville, IL)

The Bruery Saison Rue (Orange County, CA)