Through Oct. 13.

The David Barnett Gallery is proud to present new work by artist, Tom Shelton. Presenting large-scale paintings of fruit and conceptual drawings, plus earlier paintings of nature. Shelton creates analytical artworks that are innovative and visually captivating- a hybrid of science and art. Shelton is included in the collection of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.

Join David Barnett Gallery and artist Tom Shelton for the exhibition opening of "Tom Shelton: The Fruits of Analysis"

Exhibition Opening Reception:

Friday July 20th, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

&

Saturday July 21st, 2018 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

For more information please call (414) 271-5058 or write inquiries@davidbarnettgallery.com