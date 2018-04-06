Tommy Bentz Band
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
We are thrilled to be back at McAuliffe's Pub in Racine, WI (Tommy's birthplace)! We ventured south and performed there for the first time last fall, and J J and the crew are so wonderful to work with. We look forward to playing for many family, friends and fans...please spread the word and come join us! For more information call 262-554-9695
Info
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance