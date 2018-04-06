Tommy Bentz Band

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

We are thrilled to be back at McAuliffe's Pub in Racine, WI (Tommy's birthplace)! We ventured south and performed there for the first time last fall, and J J and the crew are so wonderful to work with. We look forward to playing for many family, friends and fans...please spread the word and come join us! For more information call 262-554-9695

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
2628987371
