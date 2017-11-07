Tommy Emmanuel & David Grisman w/Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Two-time GRAMMY nominee and world-renowned “fingerstyle” guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel will once again be bringing his passionate and infectious live show to the United States starting November 2017, touring alongside renowned acoustic musician David “Dawg” Grisman. Together, they will astound audiences with their effortless compositions and improvisational skills with stops across the Midwest and Eastern United States. Throughout the night, they will perform together and solo, playing fan favorites as well as new songs.