Tommy Gun's Garage
Tripoli Shrine Center 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Dinner & show! Audience interactive musical comedy review with Da Flappers, Da Gangsters, and YOU! You'll be transported back to the Roaring 20's with musical selections from Porter, Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and more! $45 per person includes dinner and show. Free parking. Reservations required.
Info
Tripoli Shrine Center 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Comedy, Misc. Events, Museums & Tours, Theater & Dance