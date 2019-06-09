Tonic Tavern 10th Anniversary
The Tonic Tavern 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Time flies. Ten years ago, musician Paul Jonas resolved to turn a sign shop that began life as a stable over a hundred years ago into a fine tavern with a great patio that features live music. This celebration is one of the best one-day music festivals you will stumble across. If you have to narrow it down, the country sounds of the Long Line Riders and hard rock of Chief offer both the yin and the yang of it.
