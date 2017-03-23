Event time: Friday, March 24 at 7:30PM • Saturday, March 25 at 7:30PM • Sunday, March 26 at 2:00PM • Friday, March 31 at 7:30PM • Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM • Sunday, April 2 at 2:00PM

Tosa East Players Spring Show, Encore! Encore!

This show is a Tony Award-style celebration of every musical theatre production that the Wauwatosa East Players have produced since their inception in 1940, including some of the biggest show-stoppers.

Show times include:

· Friday, March 24 at 7:30PM

· Saturday, March 25 at 7:30PM

· Sunday, March 26 at 2:00PM

· Friday, March 31 at 7:30PM

· Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM

· Sunday, April 2 at 2:00PM

Ticket prices are: $15 adults, $12 senior citizens and students, $10 students with Activity Pass and seniors who are Gold Pass holders and $8 for children age 10 and under. Tickets for all Tosa East productions are available for purchase online at www.tosaeasttheatre.org or by calling 866-967-8167or at the door with cash or check.