Tosa East Players Spring Show: Encore! Encore!
Wauwatosa East High School 7500 Milwaukee Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Event time: Friday, March 24 at 7:30PM • Saturday, March 25 at 7:30PM • Sunday, March 26 at 2:00PM • Friday, March 31 at 7:30PM • Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM • Sunday, April 2 at 2:00PM
Tosa East Players Spring Show, Encore! Encore!
This show is a Tony Award-style celebration of every musical theatre production that the Wauwatosa East Players have produced since their inception in 1940, including some of the biggest show-stoppers.
Show times include:
· Friday, March 24 at 7:30PM
· Saturday, March 25 at 7:30PM
· Sunday, March 26 at 2:00PM
· Friday, March 31 at 7:30PM
· Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM
· Sunday, April 2 at 2:00PM
Ticket prices are: $15 adults, $12 senior citizens and students, $10 students with Activity Pass and seniors who are Gold Pass holders and $8 for children age 10 and under. Tickets for all Tosa East productions are available for purchase online at www.tosaeasttheatre.org or by calling 866-967-8167or at the door with cash or check.