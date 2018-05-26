Tosa Farmers Market Pre-season Pop-up

This year's pre-season event is very fresh and totally fabulous! This special Memorial Day weekend market will attract many of your favorite vendors, and more than a few new ones too. It's been a reluctant spring, and we know you've been longing to scoop up the first edible treasures that emerge from the thawing ground. Wait no more! Thanks to our generous hosts, you'll find us before the season begins, transported to the Nordstrom parking lot right in front of their store. Come for the rhubarb and stick around for summer sales!